Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 20, 2017, 7:27 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Monday February 20, 2017.

United Daily News: Anti-pollution demos in Taichung, Kaohsiung call for environmental regulations.

China Times: Tourism, highway officials offer resignations after bus crash.

Liberty Times: US carrier strike force starts patrols of South China Sea.

Apple Daily: Tourism, highway officials offer resignations after bus crash.

