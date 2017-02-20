Two government heads offer to resign

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two top government officials have asked to resign to take responsibility for last week's fatal bus crash, Political Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) confirmed on Sunday.

Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) of the Directorate General of Highways and Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) of the Tourism Bureau under the Transportation Ministry have asked to take responsibility for the Feb. 13 bus crash, Wang said on Sunday.

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan said he was still considering their resignations and would not make the final call until reformation plans and reimbursements have been settled.

Wang said that the two directors had only been transferred to their current positions during a major department reshuffle last September, and said that they "have been diligent in handling the aftermath of the accident and recent disputes."

Tourism Bureau Director Chen mourned the victims at the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor on Sunday morning, expressing his "deepest sympathies and condolences."

The Directorate General of Highways would strive to improve safety, ensuring that such tragedies would not happen again, Chen

said.

Over the past week, President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Lin Chuan and many high-level government officials paid their respects at the funeral parlor, spoke with victims' families and promised to take action in reforming the tourism industry.

Last Monday's bus crash was the deadliest in three decades, killing 33 and injured 11, with one still in critical condition.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) pointed the finger of blame at Transportation Minister Ho Chen, saying that he should be the one stepping down.

As a common practice in the country whereby at least one government head steps down to take administrative responsibility, "the two directors' resignation was far from surprising," the legislator said, but said that the KMT would "see to it that the Tsai administration provides a satisfying answer to the people" during the next legislative session.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) echoed his colleague's statement later Sunday, saying that "it will be difficult to alleviate public anger by signing off on the two new heads."

The poor condition of domestic tourism and failure to monitor tour buses has long been a problem in society, Huang said.

"Cheapness, low quality, and poor safety guaranteed that this type of tourism would become a structural problem. The substitution of government political heads can go no further than temporarily pacifying the public," he said.