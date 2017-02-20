'All our fears over workweek law have come true'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Industries responded overwhelmingly negatively to the new labor law implemented last December, with almost half of the businesses seeking to raise prices, a survey released on Sunday indicated.

"All of the industry's fears (before Legislature passed the amendment) came true," Chinese National Federation of the Industries Secretary-General Tsai Lien-sheng (蔡練生) said on Sunday.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 20 through Jan. 26 regarding how businesses were affected by the new labor law.

It was launched in joint efforts by seven leading industrial associations in the country including the Chinese National Federation of the Industries and the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China. There were 735 valid questionnaires

filled out.

As many as 46.3 percent of the businesses said they were considering raising product or service prices to counteract to the new labor law, with the price increase averaging around 10 percent.

"Businesses that cannot counteract this by increasing product prices because their products are mainly exported, so they may considered halting wage-raise or year-end bonuses instead," Tsai said.

Another 35.9 percent considered moving factories abroad, accelerating the process of industrial automation, or even ceasing operations.

Furthermore, 51.3 percent businesses said they would forbid employees from working on their legal rest days because the pay for extra hours was too high.

There were also 24.4 percent businesses considering hiring more part-time workers; 15.6 percent outsourcing; and 8.8 percent reducing operating hours during holidays.