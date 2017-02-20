As toll of new workweek rules becomes clear, Tsai's new minister may be ready to adjust course

COSTLIER HIRING

72.8% of businesses predict a 3% increase in personnel hiring costs

The smaller and more labor-intensive a business is, the more likely an increase in its hiring costs

SHIFT WOES

67.4% of businesses had trouble scheduling work shifts

A new rule requires that employees must have one day off every seven consecutive days

OVERTIME OUTRAGE

67.8% of businesses called the new rule on overtime 'unacceptable'

OT is now measured in 4-hour blocks, so OT between 4 and 8 hours is counted as 8 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Industry leaders on Sunday said Tsai Ing-wen had promised to make adjustments to her newly implemented labor bill, after it drew an enormous backlash from business owners.

At an event with corporate leaders last Tuesday, Tsai said she had ordered government officials to revise the new labor bill, according to President of the Manufactures United General Association of Industrial Park (工業區廠商聯合總會) Qin Jia-hong (秦嘉鴻).

"Since the new labor bill took effect, overtime costs have gone over the roof. Employers are afraid to ask staff to work overtime, and workers can't make extra cash to support their families. Understaffed firms shy away from taking on large orders, while foreign and local investors are not willing to invest in Taiwan," he said.

Qin said he had a scheduled meeting next week with newly appointed Labor Minister Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) — also President Tsai's cousin — to discuss details of the revisions.

He made the statements after seven local corporate groups announced the results of a joint survey on the impact of the new labor bill conducted on 735 companies.

Nearly half of corporate respondents said they had raised prices due to the new policy, while over half said they were holding back on asking staff to work overtime.

Qin said business leaders had already urged the government to extend the maximum overtime restriction from 46 hours per month to 54 hours per month, while permitting flexible standards to calculate overtime — for example counting overtime hours and working days over an extended three or six month period, rather than just one month.

"(Tsai) took it to heart, but said they still need to hear the opinion of unions," Qin said.

"The Labor Ministry would be responsible for coordinating all matters before the President and cabinet make the final call."

The survey released Sunday also found that more than 72.8 percent of companies reported that they expected personnel costs to rise 3 percent per year due to the newly implemented labor bill. Around 67.4 percent of corporate respondents said it has caused them trouble when planning out work schedules.

The six-day workweek policy, also known as "one fixed, one flexible" (一例一休) day off, came into force on Dec. 23. The policy entitles employees up to triple their regular pay if they choose to work on a "flexible" day off.

Critics have called for full two days off, arguing that the one "flexible" day off was a concession made to corporate powers, creating room for employers to ask staff to work on that day.