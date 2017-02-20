17 space shuttles, 1 swimming pool

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As of the weekend, 140,000 birds have been culled in Taiwan due to the latest outbreak of bird flu. Numbers like these can be painfully abstract, so here they are in more down-to-earth terms:

The amount of meat wasted so far, almost the same weight as two blue whales, would be enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool knee-deep.

If the space shuttles were still operational, it would take 17 of them to blast all of those poor chickens to the International Space Station, where it could feed the current crew of five for over 44 years, provided they ate nothing but flu-infected chicken.

Sadly, these flightless birds will not be launched into the heavens, but incinerated here on earth.

This poultry could have been a solid meal for all the 328,336 people below Taiwan's poverty line. It also could have earned NT$56,000,000 in the marketplace, but will instead be culled at the cost of farmers, the government, and Taiwan's chicken-loving public at large.

When this painful time blows over, we should all make an effort to salute the nation's poultry farmers and double down on the patriotic consumption of chicken cutlets and duck legs.