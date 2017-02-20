No-kill policy won't tame our strays

By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- "Imagine a reservoir. Water continues to stream in. There's a dam, but now it's totally sealed. That's the situation we're in."

Chang Chia-chi (張家綺), from the Noah's Ark Pet Association (諾亞方舟動物同樂協會) is describing how a complete ban on animal euthanasia implemented this month — though popular with the public — may in reality make life worse for stray animals as well as for front-line workers who want to help them.

"The dam is eventually going to burst if we can't stop water from pouring in," Chang tells The China Post.

Her metaphor for bursting-at-the-seams shelters being forced to hold on to less-adoptable animals, leaving them unable to take in others, hits the nail on the head and alludes to the core issue behind the country's already dire stray dog problem: source management failure.

Stray dogs have been a hot topic in Taiwan for decades. While countless organizations to take in, foster and adopt out these animals have sprouted, the often-seen abuse, neglect and abandonment of pups that "aren't cute anymore" or "bark too much" has remained.

Twelve Nights

In an interview with The China Post, Faith in Animals Organization (懷生相信生命協會) Director Kuo Hsuan (郭璇) says the passing of the no-kill policy demonstrated that local attitudes toward animal protection and animal rights had improved.

"However," she adds, "in the eyes of veterinarians and many rights groups, the ban is just the beginning of the fight for a zero-stray and animal-friendly nation."

The new ban, introduced Feb. 4, "should force the government to rethink current policies on population control," Kuo says.

"The old and easy way doesn't work anymore."

Before legislators passed the ban in 2015, public shelters would post adoption notices for a stray animal, along with its photo. If the animal wasn't adopted in 12 days, it could be put down.

Those that were diagnosed with an incurable disease, paralyzed or deemed too aggressive would be euthanized even before their 12 days were up, while highly adoptable dogs such as puppies and purebreds were given an indefinite reprieve.

A just as common scenario in public shelters, however, was that animals died of a contagious disease — usually parvo — even before being destroyed.

The official solution to the stray problem was really just a cycle: strays move into an area and have pups, residents complain and a few of the animals are rounded up and put down while the others move on to repeat the process.

It was clearly far from optimal, but public shelters, despite constraints in space and manpower, could always make room for newcomers so long as others could be put down.

With the no-kill policy, public shelters are headed — some quickly — to a point where they can't take in even one more dog. Kuo and other animal rights activists hope the untenable will be seen as such by the government and force it to find a comprehensive, long-term strategy.

In 2013, the documentary "Twelve Nights" took viewers inside a public animal shelter in Changhua County's Yuanlin Township (員林), putting a sympathetic light on dogs waiting out their dozen days.

The film was a surprise hit and sparked nationwide calls to ban the practice — calls from not only the usual activists but also the public. It ultimately proved a pioneer in Taiwan's animal rights movement.