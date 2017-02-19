Highways, tourism bureau heads resign over bus crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The heads of the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) and Tourism Bureau turned in their verbal resignations on Sunday, in the aftermath of a deadly bus crash that took 33 lives on Monday.

Iris Travel Service Co.'s bus careened off an exit ramp on National Freeway No. 3, killing the driver, the tour guide and 31 members of a tour group organized by the firm. Eleven other tour group members were seriously injured.

DGH Director Chen Yen-bo, when visiting Taipei City Mortuary Service Second Funeral Parlor to pay respects to the deceased on Sunday morning, said that he would shoulder "administrative responsibility" for the situation.

He said he had offered his verbal and written resignations to Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan.

"I express my deepest apology and regrets in light of the serious bus accident," he said.

Deputy Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai, confirming Chen's and Tourism Bureau Director Chou Yung-hui's resignation, told local media that while neither had served in their office for a long period of time, they believed they should shoulder the responsibility of the fatal bus crash by resigning.

Their resignations still require Ho's approval, though reports indicate that the ministry is already in search of two new candidates for the positions.