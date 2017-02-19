Let's keep talking about marriage equality: Tsai

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen said she felt that marriage equality did not necessarily conflict with family values, a presidential spokesman said after she met with activists from rival camps over gay rights on Saturday.

Tsai met with representatives from religious groups in the morning and with gay rights activists in the afternoon to gauge their opinions about marriage equality, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said.

The president had made it clear in both sessions that the issue of marriage equality required more open dialogue, he said.

She also apologized for being late in arranging such a dialogue, acting only after the issue sparked months of fiery debate.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen would be put in charge of setting up a state-level dialogue mechanism to engage the two sides in further direct communication, Huang said.

The Justice Ministry would be asked examine cases of marriage equality in other countries to provide a basis for rational discussion between the opposing sides, he continued.

"The president asked the two sides (during the meetings) to send representatives to take part in related discussions," Huang said, referring to the marriage equality dialogue mechanism Chen was tasked with creating.

"Both sides expressed support for the president's approach and willingness to take part in the dialogue."

Contentious Bills

Several marriage equality bills are pending review in the Legislature and are set to make Taiwan the first country in Asia to permanently legalize same-sex marriage.

But strong resistance to the gay rights cause has been coming from many quarters of society, particularly from religious groups.

Promise of Party Unity

Tsai, who has openly shown sympathy to gay rights, has failed to consolidate backing within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) caucus whip, Legislator Ker Chien-ming, has spoken out against marriage equality.

The president was cited by Huang as indicating that the DPP would come up with a "unified" pace and approach for handling the marriage equality issue.

Huang said that although several bills had been submitted to the Legislature, the president saw the marriage equality issue as remaining up for discussion.

Speaking after their meeting with Tsai, gay rights activists told the press that they were willing to hold rational discussions with supporters of different ideas.

Can't Afford to Wait: Activists

But activists said they told Tsai that they could not afford to wait any longer for Taiwan to legalize same-sex marriage.

One activist who identified himself only as "Vincent" said his elderly mother hoped to see him marry his partner but that she may not live long enough to do so.

A Presbyterian minister, Cheng Kuo-chung, was cited by the Radio Taiwan International as saying that what the activists were asking for was a basic human right.

He attributed the controversy over marriage equality to a lack of dialogue.