Women's League hearing planned for April

Taipei -- A committee under the Executive Yuan said Saturday that it will convene a public hearing on whether a women's group set up by former first lady Madame Chiang Kai-shek (蔣宋美齡) in 1950 is affiliated with the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳), spokeswoman of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, said that the committee would hold a public hearing on the issue of the true affiliation of the National Women's League of the Republic of China (婦聯會) in late April or early May.

Shih called on the league to accede to the investigation by the Ministry of the Interior and to provide related data as soon as possible.

A day earlier, the league said that the purpose of its establishment was to serve the nation and that no political party can dictate its personnel, finance or management.

It also announced that in a bid to extend its aim of caring for the public interest, it will donate NT$28 billion (US$905.7 million) from its total assets, which are valued at NT$38.1 billion.

Among them, a donation of NT$16 billion will be made to government agencies in charge of providing long-term care, NT$6 billion to social welfare organizations and NT$6 billion to the Cheng Hsin Hospital in Taipei.

The hospital, also set up by Madame Chiang in 1967, was originally a rehabilitation hospital for polio patients, but has since become a private general hospital.

"Since the league sees itself as an organization affiliated to the ROC, it is only natural for it to return its assets to the nation," Shih said.

She expressed hope that the league will use "wisdom" to propose a donation program that will meet public expectations.

On misgivings that the league's donation to the hospital is an act "giving from one hand to the other," Shih said the league should consider whether such a donation was "suitable," as it could "give a bad impression."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior said it is happy to see the league make donations, but said the priority should still be "openness and transparency" about its finances.