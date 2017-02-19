Bus crash victim families demand reparations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Families of the 33 victims in Monday's fatal freeway bus crash have called for the government to grant national compensation to relatives of the deceased.

They issued the call at a coordination meeting Saturday morning at the Taipei City Mortuary Service Second Funeral Parlor, where the bodies of the victims were housed.

The meeting started with apologies extended by government representatives and Chou Bi-chang, founder of Iris Travel Service Co., whose bus careened off an exit ramp on National Freeway No. 3, killing the driver, the tour guide and 31 members of a tour group organized by the firm. Eleven other tour group members were seriously injured.

'Substantive' Assistance Sought

Some family members rebuffed the officials' apology, saying the government should do more than offer condolences.

"We want substantive assistance from the government, such as the setting up of a one-stop window to help us settle compensation and other issues," one family member said.

Another demanded that the Transportation Ministry clearly explain how responsibility for the deadly accident should be apportioned.

Others argued that the government should be held accountable for its poor supervision of Iris and other travel service and tour bus companies.

They said the lack of proper government monitoring and checkups enabled the accident to happen in the first place, and thus they families were entitled to government compensation.

Also Saturday, family members said they had requested that a joint farewell funeral service not be held until all related affairs — including that of government compensation — were settled.

In addition, most of the families of the 44 passengers expressed hope that Iris Travel Service's insurance company could pay out accidental insurance compensation as soon as possible.

Quick Insurance Compensation Confirmed

In response, an insurance company official said it could issue the compensation quickly after receiving the nod from Iris Travel Service as well as Youli Tour Bus, which owned and operated the vehicle involved in the incident.

Chou, who heads both companies, remained silent throughout most of the meeting Saturday, speaking only to voice agreement with the insurance agent's remarks.

He had previously received flak for using the Chinese proverb "People die for money, birds die for food" in response to claims he was overworking his employees, including the deceased driver.

Representatives from related government units were also present at Saturday's meeting to give updates on the handling of issues related to the accident.

The National Highway Police Bureau has been charged with on-site recovery operations and investigation, while the Health Ministry is responsible for the medical treatment of the 11 survivors and the Justice Ministry is probing the cause of the accident and possible prosecution.