Lin meets with Cabinet to 'adjust communication'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan met Saturday with his Cabinet members to revise guidelines for improving internal coordination, as well as external communication with the general public.

On his way to the meeting, Lin told the press that the occasion was like a "time out" in a ball game where the coach regroups the players and conveys new tactics.

He said the meeting would aim at recapitulating government operations over the past several months and improving understanding among Cabinet members.

The meeting followed a reshuffle of the Cabinet earlier this month where new ministers were appointed to four government bodies: the Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Council of Agriculture.

Including Lin, a total of 79 officials attended the meeting. Two Cabinet officials were absent: Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san and Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing had to attend to other business, according to government spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung.

Hsu told the press that the meeting noted the importance of having ministers without portfolio act as coordinators in inter-ministry communication, but that this did not mean that the ministers without portfolios were above the heads of specific ministries.

The spokesman revealed that the meeting also stressed the importance of the ministers and their deputies having the ability to fully explain their policies to the general public.

But the policies must not be publicly disclosed until after they are finalized, as disclosure of half-baked ideas may create misunderstandings, Hsu said.

He cited as an example of the controversy over proposed "health inspection" of old buildings. The policy for examining the structural safety old buildings had yet to be finalized, but premature disclosure of such a policy direction sparked rumors that all old buildings would have to pass a "health inspection" before they could be sold, Hsu said.

He cited another example concerning tax reform. While academic experts on taxation may disagree with one another on the direction of reforms, ministers talking openly about the matter must avoid giving the impression that they were siding with certain experts, Hsu said. Otherwise, if the actual reform package were to be announced and it was different from the direction that the public thought the minister was heading for, critics would question whether it was a case of the government making a "hairpin" turn.