Cold air mass to bring low temperatures next week

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Don't put your quilts and down jackets deep in the closet just yet. The Central Weather Bureau said Saturday that a cold air mass is expected to send temperatures down all around the country, especially in northern Taiwan, next Friday.

A cold front followed by a continental cold air mass is due to arrive Thursday, Feb. 23, bringing temperatures around Taiwan to the low to mid teens the next day, the bureau said.

After a cold and wet day when the cold front arrives, the lows in northern Taiwan are forecast to dip to 11 degrees Friday while central and northeastern Taiwan are expected to see 13 degrees, with the rest of the country having temperatures of 16 degrees at the lowest.

Until then, northern and northeastern Taiwan will see some relatively moderate temperature fluctuations, with the other regions enjoying balmy weather through next Wednesday.