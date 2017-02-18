AEC not ruling out nuke waste dumping claims

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Atomic Energy Council (AEC, 原能會) on Friday refused to rule out the possibility that radioactive waste from North Korea was illegally dumped in waters off Taiwan in the 1990s.

The statement came in response to revelations last week that an Italian trader dumped 200,000 barrels of nuclear waste in waters surrounding Taiwan.

The trader, identified as Giorgio Comerio, was paid US$277 million by Pyongyang, according to declassified Italian military intelligence agency documents.

The council said it had immediately established an investigation task force after reports detailing the documents surfaced.

The dumping claims were an "unconfirmed hypothesis," an AEC official said Friday at a press conference, but added that the evidence gathered so far was substantial enough for the council to refrain from ruling out the possibility altogether. The task force said they would continue investigating the claims.