|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Breeze gives hope to Tainan quake survivor
|
The China Post news staff February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
The Breeze Charity Foundation has stepped up its support for emergency relief programs, with the shopping giant's corporate social responsibility arm providing help to those hit by natural disasters as well as to underprivileged groups.
Breeze Group Chairman Henry Liao, for instance, donated NT$5 million to the Tainan City Government immediately after a devastating earthquake struck the southern city in February 2016, claiming 117 lives.
A few days ago, the foundation's chief executive officer, Chen Mei-ting, paid a visit to the most seriously injured survivor, Hung Chia-yi, and his wife in Tainan to check on their condition and learn of their plans for the future.
To ease the burden on Hung's family, the foundation has covered all care-taking expenses for his 1-year-old son.
Learning Japanese
Encouraged by his wife, Hung — after being discharged from the hospital — started learning Japanese from a Japanese student studying at National Cheng Kung University.
"I hope to visit Japan to learn how to make artificial limbs and how to serve as a caretaker for other disabled people, and to pass on what I learn there to more people in need," Hung told Chen.
In response, Chen said the Breeze Charity Foundation would finance Hung's travel expenses in the hope that others would open their hearts — and wallets — to cover his other costs and ensure that he can realize his study plan.
Chen said the foundation had long granted financial aid, such as living or skill training allowances, to underprivileged children as well as disabled young people such as Hung who had never given up hope of a brighter future.
"This has been our group's unshirkable social responsibility," Chen said.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
5
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
6
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
7
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
All aboard! Taipei's new sightseeing buses offer double the fun
10
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries