Breeze gives hope to Tainan quake survivor

The Breeze Charity Foundation has stepped up its support for emergency relief programs, with the shopping giant's corporate social responsibility arm providing help to those hit by natural disasters as well as to underprivileged groups.

Breeze Group Chairman Henry Liao, for instance, donated NT$5 million to the Tainan City Government immediately after a devastating earthquake struck the southern city in February 2016, claiming 117 lives.

A few days ago, the foundation's chief executive officer, Chen Mei-ting, paid a visit to the most seriously injured survivor, Hung Chia-yi, and his wife in Tainan to check on their condition and learn of their plans for the future.

To ease the burden on Hung's family, the foundation has covered all care-taking expenses for his 1-year-old son.

Learning Japanese

Encouraged by his wife, Hung — after being discharged from the hospital — started learning Japanese from a Japanese student studying at National Cheng Kung University.

"I hope to visit Japan to learn how to make artificial limbs and how to serve as a caretaker for other disabled people, and to pass on what I learn there to more people in need," Hung told Chen.

In response, Chen said the Breeze Charity Foundation would finance Hung's travel expenses in the hope that others would open their hearts — and wallets — to cover his other costs and ensure that he can realize his study plan.

Chen said the foundation had long granted financial aid, such as living or skill training allowances, to underprivileged children as well as disabled young people such as Hung who had never given up hope of a brighter future.

"This has been our group's unshirkable social responsibility," Chen said.