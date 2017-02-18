|
From rubbish to renewables
CNA February 18, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Solar panels are laid out at the Fudekeng Environmental Restoration Park in Taipei's Wenshan District on Friday, Feb. 17. The site is the country's first garbage dump-turned-solar power farm. The 98-hectare park, with 37 hectares formerly used as a garbage dump, is now a pilot green complex for environmental education and ecological protection.
