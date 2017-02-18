Help us retake assets from mainland: KMT

The Kuomintang (KMT) on Friday suggested that the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (不當黨產處理委員會) help the party recover "stolen" mainland Chinese properties.

The argument, which appeared to be made facetiously to mock the committee's scope and task, cited investments in Chiloo Industries (齊魯企業), which owns Tsingtao Brewery (青島啤酒股份有限公司), maker of China's second best-selling beer.

Speaking at a press conference, KMT Administration and Management Committee Director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) presented numerous archival ownership documents that he claimed were original and thus demonstrated the legitimacy of the party's claim.

No one else — even in China — had copies of the documents, Chiu said.

According to Chiu, one of the earliest recorded properties owned by the KMT was Chiloo Industries, founded in 1948 as an organization to combat the rising influence of the Communist Party.

Tsingtao Brewery was later bought by Chiloo Industries, which Chiu argued would classify the mainland Chinese brewery as an asset of the opposition that was illegally seized by the communist government.

Chiu said that as per the founding principles of the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee — which decreed that the KMT must declare all of its assets from Aug. 15, 1945 onwards, including ones that are no longer owned by the KMT — the opposition should declare Chiloo and Tsingtao Brewery as assets.

Chiu's argument was likely made satirically. The party has often criticized the broad scope of the committee, saying it is impossible to fairly and accurately untangle nearly a century's worth of financial dealings.

Chiu went on to say that 10 political parties should be under review by the committee, but that it had focused solely on the KMT, clearly indicating "selective governance."

Also Friday, committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) accused the KMT of defamation.

The party had claimed that Shih accepted a salary from the committee while continuing to receive a pension from the government.

Shih defended her financial situation, saying that receiving both payments was legal.

Should the opposition continue making inaccurate accusations, Shih said, she would consider taking legal action.