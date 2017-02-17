News
Taiwan, Virginia ink reciprocal driver's license accord
CNA  February 17, 2017, 3:30 pm TWN
Taiwan and the U.S. state of Virginia have signed a reciprocal agreement that allows their licensed drivers to obtain a driver's license on the other side without having to take a road test, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S.

With the signing of the accord, Virginia became the 20th U.S. state to enter into such an agreement with Taiwan.

Under the agreement, which took immediate effect, Taiwanese nationals living in Virginia and holding a valid Taiwan driver's license will be exempt from the road test when they apply for a license there, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

They will be able to obtain a Class D license, or a regular driver license, in Virginia after passing a written test and a vision test, according to the statement.

Similarly, it said, Virginia residents with at least one year's legal permission to reside in Taiwan will be entitled to reciprocal treatment.

The other 19 U.S. states that have reciprocal driver's license agreements with Taiwan are Maryland, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Colorado.

