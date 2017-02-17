News
Hundreds of dead chickens dumped by Hsinchu roadside
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 17, 2017, 3:27 pm TWN
Hundreds of chicken carcasses were discovered abandoned by a roadside in Hsinchu on Friday, prompting investigations into whether they had been infected by avian flu.

Authorities were alerted by residents in the county's Hukou Township after dozens of bags labelled "chicken feed" were discovered by a mountain road emitting a foul stench. Health officials from the county have gathered the estimated 400 carcasses and estimated that they were dumped three to four days ago.

Police are beginning an investigation by reviewing road surveillance camera footage.

Meanwhile, Thursday's government order banning the transport of poultry for seven days to curb the threat of avian flu may soon lead to another problem -- a shortage of chickens for sale.

Sellers at traditional markets said that sales of chicken were brisker than normal and that stocks could be empty within a couple of days.

Government inspectors said that the average price of medium-grade whole chickens was currently stable at around NT$400.

