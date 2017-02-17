Bus operator apologizes, says they offered driver double wages

The founder of the bus company involved in Monday's deadly freeway crash that killed 33 passengers apologized to victims' family members during a press conference today.

Chou Bi-chang, founder of Iris Travel Service Co. Ltd (蝶戀花旅行社) apologized to family members and said he would not shirk from any responsibility for Monday's incident, in which a tour bus careened off an exit lane on National Freeway No. 3 in Taipei.

Holding up a sheet of paper that claimed that the deceased driver, Kang Yu-hsun, had not been overworked, Chou said that he had offered double wages to employees who wanted to work over the Lunar New Year holiday. He said that many employees jumped on the opportunity.

"People die for money, birds die for food," he said, drawing immediate rebuke from the widow of a tour guide killed on the bus.

Kang's daughter claimed that he had worked 18 days straight and often started the day at 5 a.m., returning home at 11 p.m. His sister, who was present during the press conference, accused the company of not allowing Kang to take days off, a charge that Chou denied.

Chou said that Kang had taken leave on Jan. 14, 15, 23 and 26 and also on Feb. 10, two days before the crash occurred.

Chou also said that company drivers were covered under professional trade union labor insurance, and that the company's fault lay in not confirming that employees had joined the insurance scheme.