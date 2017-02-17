Watchdog wants lawmakers to be more forthcoming

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As the Legislative Yuan prepares to open a new session today, a watchdog group urged lawmakers on Thursday pass revisions to laws regulating legislators' actions and to reveal their outside affiliations.

Legislature watchdog Citizen Congress Watch pointed to loopholes in existing laws that regulated legislators' activities to prevent possible conflicts of interest and allow lawmakers become a conduit to influence government agencies or state-owned businesses.

Despite lauding the Legislative Yuan's efforts to set up live broadcasts for better transparency, the watchdog said these efforts did not necessarily reflect in laws that were passed. The watchdog requested lawmakers come forth and detail their properties, outside activities in private companies, consulting fees and other concurrent positions. They said these could affect how well lawmakers were able to review the central government's budget plans.

Since they said a bipartisan consensus was needed to enforce regulation on lawmakers' activities, Citizen Congress Watch members urged lawmakers to pass revisions this session.

As the organization also requests and compiles information of lawmakers' backgrounds ranging from concurrently held positions to family members in private companies or non-profit organizations, Executive-Director Chang Hung-lin (張宏林) also spoke against those who were less forthcoming with the information.

"Some have not gone public with the information. Constituents should call their lawmakers representing them and encourage them to do so," Chang said.

Campaigning Lawmakers Shouldn't Forget Duty

With the elections looming in 2018, watchdog members urged lawmakers looking to campaign for mayor to not forget about their legislative duties.

"Lawmakers have the responsibility to review bills and keep administrative branches in check," said Citizen Congress Watch policy department deputy director Tien Chun-yang (田君陽), adding that lawmakers enjoyed over NT$7 million in subsidies per year.

Each lawmaker had access to around NT$400,000 in state money to employ eight to 14 paid assistants, he said, in order to maintain lawmaking quality.

He urged lawmakers who wished to run for mayorship to avoid using their state-paid assistants as campaign aides as well.

Conveners Are Critical

In terms of committee convener elections — a position often passed onto junior lawmakers who are less knowledgeable about legislature meeting rules — New School Democracy Chairman Tseng Chien-yuan (曾建元) said that bills that set to be deliberated during this legislative session exemplified the importance of committee chairs.

The new legislative session was set to review critical bills on topics such as long-term health care, pension reform, urban redevelopment and securities transaction taxes.

He said his concerns were based on last year's review of the controversial workweek bill in the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee, where members tried to bar meetings from happening,