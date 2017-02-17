|
International Edition
Friday
February, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taiwan third-largest source of tourists to Macau in 2016
|
CNA February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
TAIPEI -- Taiwanese made over 1 million visits to Macau in 2016, up nearly 9 percent from the previous year, according to statistics released by the Macao Government Tourism Office on Thursday.
As a result, Taiwanese are now the third-largest source of visitors to Macau, after mainland Chinese and Hong Kong residents.
According to the office, 1,074,525 Taiwanese visited Macau last year, up 8.8 percent, while the number staying over night also grew by double-digits, or nearly 100,000.
The office said the opening of the Parisian Macau and Wynn Palace resorts in 2016 helped to attract more visitors.
In addition, visits by Taiwanese women and children under 15 years of age grew by 3.06 percent and 1.69 percent, respectively, from the previous year.
The abrupt closure of TransAsia Airways last November had an initial impact on visitor volume, but Far Eastern Air Transport later started flying from Kaohsiung to Macau and Tigerair, a budget airline, announced flights from Taichung to Macau in March, providing passengers more choices as they look to visit Macau.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
4
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
5
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
6
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
7
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
10
All aboard! Taipei's new sightseeing buses offer double the fun