Friday

February, 17, 2017

Taiwan third-largest source of tourists to Macau in 2016
CNA  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Taiwanese made over 1 million visits to Macau in 2016, up nearly 9 percent from the previous year, according to statistics released by the Macao Government Tourism Office on Thursday.

As a result, Taiwanese are now the third-largest source of visitors to Macau, after mainland Chinese and Hong Kong residents.

According to the office, 1,074,525 Taiwanese visited Macau last year, up 8.8 percent, while the number staying over night also grew by double-digits, or nearly 100,000.

The office said the opening of the Parisian Macau and Wynn Palace resorts in 2016 helped to attract more visitors.

In addition, visits by Taiwanese women and children under 15 years of age grew by 3.06 percent and 1.69 percent, respectively, from the previous year.

The abrupt closure of TransAsia Airways last November had an initial impact on visitor volume, but Far Eastern Air Transport later started flying from Kaohsiung to Macau and Tigerair, a budget airline, announced flights from Taichung to Macau in March, providing passengers more choices as they look to visit Macau.

