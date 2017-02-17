Poultry transport, slaughter banned over bird flu

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Thursday issued a seven-day nationwide ban on the transport and slaughter of poultry to counter the recent avian influenza outbreak.

The ban starts today and stays in effect through to next Friday, COA Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said in an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.

The COA named two exceptions to the prohibition: chicken raised indoors that are shipped directly to slaughterhouses, and chicks younger than a day old.

The transportation and sale of eggs will continue to be allowed so long as the eggs are washed, sanitized and certified by a veterinarian.

Those affected by the ban will be reimbursed in forms that include financial compensation and low-interest loans, Lin said.

The ban will force breeders with infected birds to alert authorities, improving monitoring by allowing a clearer and fuller picture of the disease to emerge.

It would also allow for the complete sanitization of farms, transportation vehicles and slaughterhouse, according to the COA.

The ban will be extended if bird flu continues to spread, officials said.

Responding to public concern over a spike in poultry prices, the COA confirmed that there was sufficient chicken in storage to meet the nation's demand for three days and enough duck for one day, but that there was no storage of duck and goose.

On average, national demand for broiler chicken is 10,000 tons per day, while demand is 50,000 to 100,000 tons a day for Taiwan country chicken, 500 to 1,000 for turkey and 5,000 for duck.

Consumers are advised to switch to pork for protein, officials said.

'Prepared for the worst'

The announcement came after experts and officials deliberated on the matter on Thursday, striving to come up with a comprehensive plan to keep the virus from spreading on the island.