Taiwan official had prior knowledge of Trump-Xi call: report

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Presidential Office refused to comment on a Japanese media report that it had received prior knowledge of U.S. President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the conversation, Trump had reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to the "one China" policy.

In a front-page story, Japan's Nikkei business daily said a "senior Taiwanese official" disclosed that Taiwan had been given Trump's talking points.

Taiwan media have speculated that the senior official was Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺).

The report quoted the official as saying, "We have a complete grasp of the situation, therefore there is no need to make any unnecessary responses."

It suggested that Taiwanese authorities had been privy to the details of the call.

Different Interpretations

The Nikkei report said that the U.S.' "one China" policy and China's "one China" principle were different and that Trump had not in fact recognized China's position.

The report pointed out that while China's Xi had praised Trump for affirming the concept of "one China," state media Xinhua wrote, "Xi Jinping seems to be also aware of the difference of understanding of the U.S.-China policy."

Nikkei's report also said President Tsai Ing-wen administration's reaction to the call on the "one China" policy had been relatively lukewarm.

The report said they believed the Taiwanese government found the call beneficial to their interests.

Huang, when asked to address the Nikkei report, said, "We do not have any comments."

"We've already made our position very clear on the matter of the phone call between the U.S. President and China's leader," he said.

Last Friday, the Presidential Office said it was maintaining "close contact" with the U.S. following Trump's decision to honor its "one China" policy.

In a statement, Huang had said the U.S. was Taiwan's most important ally internationally and that Taiwan understood its commitment to East Asian stability and peace as well as Taiwan-U.S. relations.

The statement said that the development of more "substantial cooperative relations" with U.S. would continue.

Huang had said that Taiwan's core interest was to ensure the sustainability of democracy, Taiwan's participation in international society and regional stability. He thanked the U.S. government for its continued support of Taiwan and its promise to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act.

The White House released a statement late Thursday last week saying that Trump and Xi had a "lengthy conversation" and that the U.S. leader had "agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy."

Trump had previously angered Beijing by taking a congratulatory phone call from Tsai last December and questioning the "one China" policy.