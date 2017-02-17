Gov't sends mixed message on drivers' work hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In the wake of a fatal bus crash reportedly caused by driver fatigue, two Cabinet ministries sent a mixed message on whether tour bus drivers' on-call time counted as working hours.

After Monday's bus crash that killed the driver, 32 others and injured 11, the driver's family had accused his employer of overworking him.

His employer had denied the charge, saying the late driver had received sufficient rest as well as breaks during the trip, such as when the tourists had been traveling on foot.

Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan on Thursday morning said it would be difficult to force operators to count on-call time as working hours, adding that choosing not to count on-call time did not constitute a violation of labor laws.

The law dictates that drivers must not work more than 12 hours per day and that the total time behind the wheel must not exceed 10 hours per day, with mandatory rest time every four hours, Ho Chen said.

"However, it is difficult to mandate that the time drivers spent waiting between destinations be counted as working hours," he said.

But the Labor Ministry had made a statement at variance with Transportation Ministry, saying that the Labor Standards Act indicated that drivers' on-call time should count as working hours.

The contradictory statements of the authorities have created a gray area that is not only confusing for businesses, but also makes it more difficult to clarify the liability of the deceased driver's employer, local media said.

Drivers Decry 'unfair ruling'

Earlier this week, authorities revoked the business licenses of Iris Travel Service Co. Ltd (蝶戀花旅行社) — the travel agency that managed the tour — and Yu Li Express (友力通運), the bus company under which the crashed bus was registered.

There are approximately 140 drivers employed by Yu Li Express or who had been paying the bus company to operate individually under the company's name.

The drivers on Thursday objected to the revocation of Yu Li Express' business license, calling the

decision unfair.

In a practice that is standard in the industry, the crashed bus had been purchased and maintained by Iris Travel Service and was only registered under the bus company because travel agencies may not operate public transportation services without a special license.

"We have all been dragged into this mess because of Iris Travel Service," drivers said Thursday.

They also went on to accuse the government of "making it impossible to survive."

Ministry Pledges Action

Also yesterday, the Transportation Ministry promised to investigate travel agencies and bus companies nationwide starting Thursday. The widespread investigation will examine labor issues and vehicle conditions, officials said. The ministry also said it planned to install GPS systems on all 17,000 registered tour buses by September this year.