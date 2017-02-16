News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Majority support gov't pension reform: think tank
The China Post news staff and CNA  February 16, 2017, 3:16 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government's pension reform plans have widespread public support according to a survey conducted by policy group Taiwan Thinktank.

Taiwan Thinktank announced the results in a press conference Thursday, indicating close to 70 percent support for pension reform and nearly 80 percent support for parity between labor pensions and those of civil servants, such as members of the armed forces and public school teachers. Over two thirds of respondents found current pension payout rates unfair.

Think tank consultant Chou Yung-hong said that half of the civil servants surveyed found the differences in pension payouts to be fair.

Support for reforms was correlated with almost 70 percent of respondents being concerned that their children would not be able to receive pension payouts.

Survey results showed greater divisions when it came to whether pension reforms should also operate retroactively, with 49.1 percent opposing the idea.

The survey was conducted on Feb. 13-14 and included 1075 respondents with a three percent margin of error.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search