Majority support gov't pension reform: think tank

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The government's pension reform plans have widespread public support according to a survey conducted by policy group Taiwan Thinktank.

Taiwan Thinktank announced the results in a press conference Thursday, indicating close to 70 percent support for pension reform and nearly 80 percent support for parity between labor pensions and those of civil servants, such as members of the armed forces and public school teachers. Over two thirds of respondents found current pension payout rates unfair.

Think tank consultant Chou Yung-hong said that half of the civil servants surveyed found the differences in pension payouts to be fair.

Support for reforms was correlated with almost 70 percent of respondents being concerned that their children would not be able to receive pension payouts.

Survey results showed greater divisions when it came to whether pension reforms should also operate retroactively, with 49.1 percent opposing the idea.

The survey was conducted on Feb. 13-14 and included 1075 respondents with a three percent margin of error.