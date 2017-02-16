|
Grab them while you can! High speed rail to add trains for 228 holiday
|
The China Post news staff and CNA February 16, 2017, 2:59 pm TWN
|
Vacation plans for the long Feb. 28 weekend?
There is good news if you want to travel quickly. Taiwan High Speed Rail announced today that it would be adding six trains during peak travel times throughout the holiday period.
Four additional trains will carry southbound passengers and two will bring travelers north. Passengers can book tickets starting at midnight on Saturday, Feb. 18.
In addition, Taiwan High Speed Rail is offering a prize drawing for passengers entering and exiting its station in Nangang. 210 lucky prize winners will get a free one-way ticket aboard the railway valid until Feb. 28.
|
