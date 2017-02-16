Gov't to take hard line against bus operators who shirk regulations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan vowed to take a hard line against bus operators that failed to comply with government regulations, saying that they could be forced to cease operations and have their licenses revoked.

Lin made the statement during the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Executive Yuan. The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the 33 killed in Monday's bus crash off National Freeway No. 3.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung, who relayed the minutes of the meeting during a subsequent press conference, said that Lin had ordered a complete and immediate investigation by the Transportation Ministry targeting low-budget, one-day tour services similar to the one that tourists took in the crash on Monday.

He asked relevant authorities to tighten inspection and evaluation of operators, adding that those who failed to meet standards within a time frame would have their licenses revoked and business operations halted.

Lin said that a recent spate of bus related fatalities, including a fire that killed 26 -- the majority of them Chinese tourists -- last July outside Taoyuan, had tarnished the nation's reputation as a tourism destination.

He said that the incident showed the need for a complete reevaluation of government safety regulations, including certification and accreditation systems. The premier said that the industry was too reliant on market principles and had not been able to discontinue tourism services that were high-risk or poorly designed.

He said that Investigations into the driver being overworked and the maintenance of the vehicle in Monday's incident would also need to be revised.