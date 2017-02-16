Air quality poor in western half of Taiwan Thursday

The air quality in the western half of Taiwan was poor Thursday, particularly in the south, with cities and counties from Yunlin to Pingtung flashing red, which indicates the air quality was unhealthy, according to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

In northern and central Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen, the air quality showed orange on the Environmental Protection Administration's six-color scale, indicating the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The only parts of Taiwan enjoying good air quality (green) Thursday were the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung while Yilan in northeastern Taiwan and the offshore islands of Penghu and Matsu flashed yellow, indicating moderate air quality.

The air quality is expected to show some improvement Friday, with central and southern Taiwan flashing orange and Yilan and northern Taiwan showing yellow, according to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network (http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/AqiForecast.aspx), which is maintained by the Environmental Protection Administration.

The air quality in Hualien and Taitung is expected to remain good.

The EPA's color scale takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.

Green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300; maroon represents "hazardous" with an reading of 301-500.