Political pundit Wang Ben-hu passes at 65

Political pundit and television show host Wang Ben-hu has died, according to his family members. He was 65.

Wang hosted several political commentary shows and was known for his abrasive style and personal touch in engaging with call-in listeners. His "Voice of Taiwan" show was especially popular in Southern Taiwan and was consistently among the top shows in viewership ratings, single-handedly raising the reputation of Taiwanese-language political commentary.

An ardent pan-green ideologue, Wang visited former President Chen Shui-bian at his residence in 2015 after he was released from Taichung Prison on medical parole.

Wang discovered that he had intestinal cancer in 2013. According to family members, he had signed a do-not-resuscitate order and said that he preferred that the country not waste "national medical resources" on keeping him alive. Funeral services in Tainan have been scheduled for Feb. 25.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said that Wang would be sorely missed and expressed condolences to his family. Huang noted Wang's contributions to the promotion of local culture and the arts.