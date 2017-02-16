Having traveler's insurance is advisable: gov't

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In light of the recent bus crash and other accidents befalling domestic tourists, the government is urging citizens not to skimp on traveler's insurance, which they say can cost less than NT$100 per day.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) indicated that a typical domestic traveler's insurance product costing less than NT$100 per day can provide medical insurance premiums of up to NT$200,000 in case of accidents or even death.

The FSC recommended that aside from packing their bags and learning more about their destinations, citizens should also read travel package details carefully and book traveler's insurance for more comprehensive coverage and guarantees.

Monday's accident involving a tour bus careening off an exit ramp on National Highway No. 3 in Taipei killed 33, and several passengers remain in critical condition. Initial government estimates put the total compulsory liability insurance and other life insurance claims of the passengers at NT$330 million.

According to the Insurance Bureau, none of the tourists on board had traveler's insurance. They said that most citizens typically wouldn't buy plans unless taking vacations abroad.