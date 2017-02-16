Long lines greet Airport MRT trial expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- It wasn't the Star Wars premiere nor the opening of a new Costco branch at Taipei Main Station.

But by the looks of it, it could have been.

With the first train of the Taoyuan Airport MRT scheduled to open for individual passengers Thursday morning, long lines snaked around Taipei Main Station, with some staking out spots as early as 1 a.m. Excitement was palpable and the mood giddy as passengers awaited their turn to board the long-anticipated 51-km line connecting Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to metropolitan Taipei.

Passes will be given on a first-come first-served basis daily at 7:40, 9:40, 11:40 and 13:40 at all of the line's 21 stations. The first 1,200 passes for Taipei Main Station's (A1) 7:40 time slot were all passed out.

Passengers will be given a touch pass similar to existing electronic ticketing cards used on current metro lines in Taiwan. They will be required to touch the card at each gate upon entering and exiting.

They will have the choice of taking the MRT's express line or the regular line. Express line stops include: Taipei Main Station, New Taipei Industrial Park, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Airport Terminal stations 1 and 2.

Passengers headed to the airport will also be able to check their bags at Taipei Main Station and collect them upon arriving at their terminal (applicable for now only to those on China Airlines, EVA Air, Mandarin Airlines and Uni Air flights).

MRT officials are expected to allow 20,000 riders into the system daily during the trial run, which lasts until March 1. The line will begin full operations at discounted fares on March 2.