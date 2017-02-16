Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 16, 2017, 7:21 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday February 16, 2017.
China Times: Vietnamese woman apprehended in Kim assassination.
Apple Daily: Kim Jong nan assassin apprehended.
Liberty Times: Authorities apprehend 6 in connection with Kim assassination.
United Daily News: Kim's killer? Vietnamese woman apprehended.
