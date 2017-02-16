Shihmen Dam may restrict water supply to battle impending drought

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Restrictions on the water supply may be imposed on some Northern Taiwan areas starting next week as water levels at Shihmen Dam keep falling amid forecasts of low rainfall this spring.

The Water Resources Agency will hold a meeting on Feb. 21 to assess the impact of the island-wide drought and decide whether Shihmen Dam in Taoyuan will become the first of the country's reservoirs to limit its water supply, WRA Deputy Director General Wang Yi-feng said Wednesday.

Shihmen Dam has seen its water level fall below 60 percent of its total capacity, according to WRA statistics. Two other reservoirs in southern Taiwan, Nanhua Dam and Tsengwen Dam, have also been depleted to less than 60 percent of their respective capacity.

Shihmen, which supplies water to Taoyuan and some areas in Greater Taipei — including Banqiao and Xinzhuang — has already been placed on drought alert since November 2016, the Water Resources Agency said.

Since November, various measures, such as reducing water pressure and tighter control on agricultural use, were implemented to save water at Shihmen, the agency said, adding an equivalent of 120 million tons of water that had been saved. But the efforts were not enough to prevent the dam from depleting. Worse still, the Central Weather Bureau predicted the dry weather would persist throughout the spring.