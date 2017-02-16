Caribbean, Latin American festival to be held in May

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The 2017 Latin American and Caribbean Cultural Festival will be staged in May to promote Taiwanese people's understanding of the nation's diplomatic allies in the region, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Miguel Tsao (曹立傑), director-general of MOFA's Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, said the region had 12 of the nation's total 22 diplomatic allies, yet most nationals had limited knowledge of their diverse range of cultures.

The cultural festival, scheduled to be staged on May 6 at National Taiwan University of Arts, is an opportunity for Taiwanese to gain a better understanding of Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

The 12 embassies and their respective alumni associations in Taiwan will stage music and dance performances of their respective countries during the event.

They will showcase each country through art exhibits, cultural activities and national dishes at their booths during the festival, he added.

Meanwhile, Tsao said 2017 also marked the 60th anniversary of the R.O.C. and Paraguay establishing official diplomatic relations.

To celebrate the six decades of friendship, Tsao said MOFA and Paraguay embassy in Taiwan will jointly hold cultural activities this July, inviting an acclaimed Paraguayan painter and a dance troupe to Taiwan.

Twenty dancers of the Paraguayan dance troupe Susi Sacco planned to stage two shows, one in Taipei another in Kaohsiung in July, he said.

More details of the upcoming performances will be announced later.

The two governments established diplomatic relations on July 8, 1957.