News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Get a full charge on your free ride
CNA  February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
This photo shows a smartphone charger on a Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train, which will be providing free rides to passengers throughout its trial run starting today through to March 1. The charger works for both iOS and Android phones. After the MRT officially starts operations on March 2, passengers will be offered a 50 percent discount on all trips during the first month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search