Get a full charge on your free ride
|
CNA February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
This photo shows a smartphone charger on a Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train, which will be providing free rides to passengers throughout its trial run starting today through to March 1. The charger works for both iOS and Android phones. After the MRT officially starts operations on March 2, passengers will be offered a 50 percent discount on all trips during the first month.
