KMT says all new party members stringently vetted

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Kuomintang's (KMT) chairmanship elections continue to raise concerns of outside interference, though party officials stressed that the strictest checks are carried on applicants as rumors of increased applications from bar hostesses circulated on local media on Wednesday.

Local reports suggested that several organized crime groups had sought to infiltrate the party and influence the leadership election by bringing in new party applicants with leanings towards specific candidates.

The rumored increase of applications by bar hostesses, first reported by a local tabloid, was the latest alleged incident perpetrated by criminal groups in Taichung to influence elections.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee (CCC) Deputy Chairman Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said the party would continue to adhere to the strictest standards of review for all pending party applicants.

But he emphasized that they held no stereotypes against specific occupations, saying, "If they do not have questionable actions or conduct, why can't they join?"

Hu said the party's doors were welcome for new members, as long as they supported the "three principles of the people," the party's ideals, passionate to serve and report no questionable conduct.

"What's more important is that we adhere to the strictest, highest moral standards to inspect new members."

Also, as long as the new members were not joining for a specific candidate, Hu said that anyone who believed in the KMT was welcome.

'It's Damaging'

Candidates former KMT Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) and Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) thought otherwise. As he was making campaigning rounds in Miaoli in which he visited local party officials and helped welfare organizations to make lunch boxes for elderly people living on their own, Chan commented that the rumor of people with poor reputations joining the KMT "could prove to be extremely harmful for the party."

Chan said that there was a significant difference between opinions from party central and local party chapters. "There's a discrepancy," he said, adding that it was a reason he wanted to use the opportunity to understand the feelings of local party members.

In addition to employing "new ideals and innovative methods," Chan said he believed it would be able to lift the party back onto its feet again after the local and presidential electoral defeat.

If the "hostess recruitment" rumors were true, Chan added that apart from damaging the party, it would also inevitably sully the reputation of specific candidates during the campaign season.

There should be "structural measures" to regulate membership procedures, he said, but did not elaborate as to what efforts could be done.

Hau said that continuing reports of rumors could harm the party's reputation while speaking to reporters at a different campaigning event.

He suggested that party central should set up a review committee and have chairmanship candidates pick representatives to partake in the process.

Remaining chairmanship candidates had yet to make statements as of press time.