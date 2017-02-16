MOFA amends registration system after hack

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Foreign Affair's Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) has recently amended its consular service emergency contact registration system so that people would no longer have to leave detailed personal information as they were previously required to do.

The change was made as a remedial action after BOCA found around 10,000 files containing the personal information of Taiwanese travelers were suspected to have been stolen by hackers.

During a Feb. 8 emergency press event, Winston Chung (鍾文正), deputy head of BOCA, apologized to the public and said that the possible leak was due an intrusion into its email system.

The bureau had recently found irregularities in an email account that served as contact window to 117 Taiwanese overseas offices worldwide, Chung said. BOCA's probes later found that unidentified hackers may have stolen the email account's password and were able to access emails the bureau had sent to its overseas offices over the past three months.

These emails contained personal information of R.O.C. citizens planning to travel overseas, including their names, personal ID numbers, cellphone numbers, passport numbers and addresses. The information was originally left with the bureau as part of a service that gave nationals quicker access to consular services abroad in the case of an emergency.

To minimize the severity of such attacks if they were to occur again, Chung said back then that the bureau would soon streamline the service's registration system so that people would not have to leave detailed personal information with the BOCA.

A source close to the matter told local media on Wednesday that the bureau amended the registration system which had officially went online on Friday, Feb. 10. Travelers now only need to leave their passport number instead of their R.O.C. ID number.

They also need to leave their names, contact phone number, email and the phone number of their emergency contact person in Taiwan.

The new registration form would also be easier and faster for a traveler to fill in. Previously, the registration form had 10 columns now it only has six to fill, the source said.

According to its latest findings, the source noted that BOCA found only around 10,000 files containing personal information were suspected to have been stolen by hackers instead of 15,000 as it had previously said.

Hackers gained access to emails that the bureau had sent to around 60 of the nation's 117 overseas offices, it added.