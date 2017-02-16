More details emerge on dead driver's employer

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei City Government's Labor Department on Wednesday evening confirmed that the travel agency involved in Monday's bus crash was the employer of the driver, paving way for future litigation once liability is clarified.

The announcement came after the daughter of the driver, surnamed Kang, claimed that her father was frequently overworked and had been driving for 16 hours a day for 18 consecutive days. The bus crashed on Monday, killing 33 people.

She also said that Iris Travel Service Co. Ltd (蝶戀花旅行社), the travel agency in charge of the tour, had so far offered no apology to the deceased Kang or his family and had sought to cast all blame on him.

Iris Travel Service argued that Kang was employed by Yu Li Express (友力通運), the bus company that arranged the buses and drivers.

However, Yu Li Express said the bus was owned by Iris Travel Service, who they said also hired the driver, and that it had only lent parking space and the company name to Iris to get a legal license to operate the buses.

Current laws stipulate that a company must be registered with a legal license to operate public transportation businesses.

Travel agencies paying bus companies for space and licenses is a common practice in Taiwan, bus operators said, estimating that as many as 70 percent of tour buses were owned by travel agencies and not bus companies.

A gray area was thereby established as to who should be responsible for drivers' labor rights and vehicles' conditions.

Taipei City Government's ruling on Wednesday said that Iris Travel Service was liable for the crash if evidence proved that the driver being overworked was the cause of the catastrophe.

Dual-driver System

Earlier Wednesday, Directorate General of Highways chief Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) promised to discuss "appropriate ways to manage bus drivers" with the Labor Ministry in the fourth emergency meeting since the crash. Working hours of tour bus drivers are governed by the Labor Standards Act and vehicle transportation management regulations, deputy chief Liang Kuo-kuo (梁郭國) from the motor vehicles division of the directorate said on Wednesday.

While the former sets the maximum daily working hours at 8 hours, the latter stipulated that drivers must not drive more than 10 hours per day.

Critics pointed out the contradictions in the two regulations, arguing that the time when drivers are on standby should also be counted as working hours.

Taiwan could consider introducing a dual-driver system similar to what has been adopted in Germany and Japan, Liang said on Wednesday, whereby two drivers would work together and take shifts on long trips. Some drivers were hesitant to support the system, saying that they would decline a partner if that meant their salary would be split in half.

Premier Pays Respect to Victims

Accompanied by Cabinet speaker Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and other government officials, Premier Lin Chuan visited the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor on Wednesday to meet with family members of the people killed in Monday's tour bus crash.

Lin said the government would conduct a thorough investigation and get clear answers regarding who was at fault.

He also promised government assistance to resolve any related problems that family members were facing.