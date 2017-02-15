Premier pays respects at crash victim funeral parlor

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan visited a Taipei funeral parlor Wednesday to meet family members of the 33 people killed in Monday's tour bus crash, and promised that the government would provide assistance and find the causes of the tragedy.

Accompanied by Cabinet speaker Hsu Kuo-yung and other government officials, Lin paid his respects to the dead and spoke with the victims' family members at the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor.

Friends of the bus driver, surnamed Kang, told Lin that the tour bus operator, Iris Travel Service Co., had not paid Kang's labor insurance premiums. They also described the bus he drove as "constructed from scrap metal."

Emotional family members told the premier that the company had so far offered no apology and had sought to cast all blame on Kang. They implored the government to get to the bottom of the matter and not let the bus operator off the hook.

Lin said the government would conduct a thorough investigation and get clear answers on who was at fault. He also promised government assistance to resolve any related problems family members were facing.