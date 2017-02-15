The Airport MRT trial expands tomorrow. This is what you need to know

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The moment we've been waiting for is finally here.

The Taoyuan Airport MRT trail run will expand to individual riders at 8 a.m. tomorrow along all its 21 stations.

Spots will be handed out free of charge and on a first-come first-served basis. Wannabe passengers can line up for a pass at any of the 21 stations at 7:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. An estimated 20,000 passengers will be allowed to ride each day.

The most number of passes will be distributed at Taipei Main Station, where 1,200 will be up for grabs in each session.

The daily operating hours for the trial run are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passengers headed to the airport will also be able to check their bags at Taipei Main Station and collect them upon arriving at their terminal (applicable for now only to those on China Airlines, EVA Air, Mandarin Airlines and Uni Air flights).

The line will begin full operations at discounted fares on March 2. Trial runs were opened to groups two weeks ago.