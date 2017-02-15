|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Enjoy the sunshine now - new cold front arrives next week
|
The China Post news staff February 15, 2017, 9:25 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Residents in northern Taiwan should enjoy the fine and sunny weather while it lasts.
Temperatures in northern Taiwan will dip slightly on Saturday and may include rainfall, meteorologist Wu Te-rong predicted on Wednesday.
From then on out, we can expect a warm Sunday before the next cold front moves in early next week.
Temperatures today will rise to 23 to 24 degrees in the north, and up to 26 degrees along Taiwan's western half. Large temperature drop offs at night can still be expected.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
5
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
6
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
7
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
8
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
9
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
10
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore