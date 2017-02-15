Enjoy the sunshine now - new cold front arrives next week

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Residents in northern Taiwan should enjoy the fine and sunny weather while it lasts.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan will dip slightly on Saturday and may include rainfall, meteorologist Wu Te-rong predicted on Wednesday.

From then on out, we can expect a warm Sunday before the next cold front moves in early next week.

Temperatures today will rise to 23 to 24 degrees in the north, and up to 26 degrees along Taiwan's western half. Large temperature drop offs at night can still be expected.