Headlines from across Taiwan

The China Post news staff February 15, 2017, 7:38 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday February 15, 2017.
United Daily News: What was the cause behind another fatal bus crash?
China Times: Driver worked for three days straight - how is that not overwork?
Liberty Times: Kim Jong-un sends assassin to kill own brother.
Apple Daily: Bus driver worked 18 straight days, overwork leads to 33 deaths.
