Fatal crash prompts fresh calls for better safety checks

The family of Kang Yu-hsun (康育薰), a driver who was killed along with 32 tourists in a bus crash on Monday, yesterday condemned a travel agency for overworking him.

The travel agency dismissed the accusations, claiming that Kang had received sufficient rest before the fatal trip.

Kang had been the driver during a one-day cherry blossom sightseeing tour organized by Tieh Lien Hua Travels (蝶戀花旅行社) to Wuling Farm in Greater Taichung.

On the return trip, his bus overturned while banking left on an exit ramp off the side of another exit ramp connecting National Freeway No. 5 to southbound lanes of National Freeway No. 3. The crash injured 11 and killed 33 including the driver.

Preliminary investigations showed that the bus was going at 60 kph when the speed limit was 40 kph and indicated that the accident was likely caused by driver fatigue.

On Tuesday, Tieh Lien Hua Travels said it was technically not Kang's employer, providing papers to show that the driver had been under the employ of Yu Li Express (友力通運).

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications revoked the business license of Yu Li Express on Tuesday, and followed up with an order to Tieh Lien Hua Travels demanding that the agency cease all operations by Tuesday evening until further notice.

In the wake of Taiwan's deadliest bus crash for 30 years, government officials and lawmakers on Tuesday urged stricter safety inspections on tour vehicles.

Around 9 p.m. Monday night, a tour bus carrying 44 people attempted to turn right near the Nangang Interchange of National Freeway No. 5 onto National Freeway No. 3.

Traffic surveillance footage showed the bus careening off the highway exit ramp, resulting in a tragic accident that killed 33.

Evidence points to speeding as a factor leading to the accident, authorities said.

President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor on Tuesday, paying respects to the dead.

'A serious criminal case'

Premier Lin Chuan (林全), when questioned by media during a scheduled visit in Tainan City, said the crash was being viewed by police and prosecution officials as a "serious criminal case."

The dash-cam on the tour bus has been confiscated by prosecutors, Lin said. Details of the crash must be verified through a probe before he could provide further statements, he said.

Lin addressed the matter of "speculation running rampant" over the accident, saying the Ministry of Justice would be ordered to look into "overtly exaggerated rumors."