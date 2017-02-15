3,000 ducks culled as avian flu hits Hualien farm

TAIPEI -- Some 3,000 ducks were culled on a poultry farm in Hualien on Tuesday after it was found to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza virus, the county's Bureau of Agriculture said.

Director-General of the bureau Lo Wen-lung (羅文龍) said inspections were stepped up in Hualien after a dead duck found on the road side in the county's Yuli Township tested positive on Feb. 6 for the H5N6 virus, the first confirmed case of that strain in Taiwan.

That led to the culling on Feb. 11 of 3,787 ducks from Hualien that had been sent to a slaughter facility in the neighboring Yilan County.

In the latest case, the duck farmer surnamed Hsiao was ordered Monday to cull the 3,000 ducks on his Hualien farm and carried out the order Tuesday, according to Lo.

Outbreaks of H5N6 influenza have also been reported in Tainan, while Chiayi and Yunlin each confirmed that a farm had been infected with the virus.

Taiwan is on high alert for the new H5N6 strain because it can infect both humans and animals, although it is not easily transmitted from birds to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

It said that while there have been H5N6 outbreaks in Japan and South Korea, there have been no reports of human infections in either country.

As the virus continues to spread in Taiwan, Taitung County has banned all poultry from the neighboring Hualien as well as chickens less than seven days old from anywhere else in Taiwan.

Taitung has also stepped up quarantine checks on poultry being transported on the South-Link Highway and the Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway.

Similarly, Yilan County announced Monday that it had set up a checkpoint on the Taipei-Yilan Expressway to disinfect incoming automobiles carrying birds, in an effort to help stem the spread of avian flu viruses.

Meanwhile, the H5N2 avian flu strain continued to spread, with another poultry farm in Yunlin County having to cull 3,900 chickens on Monday as a result.

Earlier this month, Taiwan reported its first imported human case of H7N9 bird flu virus, which occurred in a 69-year-old Taiwanese man who had recently returned from southern China.