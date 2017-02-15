Anti-terrorism drill to be staged ahead of Universiade

The Government is scheduled to hold anti-terrorism exercises in preparation for the 2017 Universiade Games this August in Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Tuesday.

In anticipation of the upcoming international sporting event, the MND said this year's annual disaster prevention and relief exercise, code-named Min-An No. 3 (民安三號演習), will be combined with the annual Jin Hua anti-terrorism drill (金華演習), to test the ability of local law enforcement agencies in preventing a potential terrorist attack.

The anti-terrorism exercise will begin on March 29 with an one-day computer simulation of possible terrorist incidents, to be followed by a live-fire exercise on March 30, the MND said.

Meanwhile, the annual Wanan Air Defense Drill (萬安演習) will be staged across the country and on offshore islands between February and May, during which people are required to stay indoors and traffic controls imposed.

During the 30-minute air defense drill, first held in 1978, those who are at home should shut their doors and windows and turn off the electricity and natural gas lines.

People who work outdoors should follow instructions with regards to entering public shelters, and vehicles should stop at the roadside, it added.

The 2017 Summer Universiade will take place from Aug. 19 August to Aug. 30. Launched in the Italian city of Turin in 1959, the Universiade is a biennial sports event for 12,000-plus university athletes from more than 160 countries.