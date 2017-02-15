City gov't to discuss increased monitoring following fatal bus crash

Following suspicions of driver fatigue in a coach crash that killed 33 people Monday, the Taipei City Government said it was discussing more stringent monitoring for tour buses.

Monday's accident occurred after a tour bus driving over the speed limit careened off a freeway exit ramp connecting National Freeway No. 5 to southbound lanes of National Freeway No. 3.

City Enacts Crisis Response

During an interview early Tuesday, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the city government had already established a crisis response headquarters at the city-run Taipei City Second Funeral Parlor (臺北市第二殯儀館).

Taipei City Department of Social Welfare Commissioner Hsu Li-min (許立民) said the city government would provide injured passengers with NT$5000 to help with medical fees, with the families of the dead given NT$20,000 to assist with funeral expenses.

Commissioner Lan Shih-tsung (藍世聰), of the city's department of civil affairs, said the Second Funeral Parlor would decrease its fees for the families of victims.

The city government said it had established a cross-department task force to assist accident investigators and to provide victims' families with counselling, compensation and help with funeral arrangements.

Its department of health is also providing an "assurance service" at the crisis response headquarters to provide the members general public affected by the incident with counseling.

Counseling Service Set Up

According to a representative of the department, the counseling service was made available because studies showed that people are prone to develop post-traumatic stress disorder after encountering traumatic events either in person or through the media.

Ko said the city government had already discussed the creation a more stringent system for monitoring tour buses.

New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) offered to provide additional help to support the victims and their families.

The city had already deployed some 105 rescue personnel to support the Taipei City Government at the accident site.

Chu said that although the tragedy occurred in Taipei, its neighboring city would always be on hand to help at such unfortunate times.