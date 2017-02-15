Kuo-Kuang lays on more Wuling buses to meet blossoming demand

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport (國光客運) is laying on more special buses for trips to see Wuling Farm's famous cherry blossoms in Taichung.

Wuling Farm's cherry blossom season is now in full bloom, with this year's full-bloom period falling between Feb. 11 and Feb. 28.

As of Feb. 8, tickets for the special weekend cherry blossom bus tours were largely sold out, as were tickets for weekday buses, Kuo-Kuang said in a press release.

To meet increased demand, Kuo-Kuang has rolled out more buses, so cherry blossom lovers won't miss out on the chance to enjoy and appreciate the lovely views in Wuling.

With the cherry blossom season now in full swing, draping Wuling Farm in deep red blossoms, Kuo-Kuang's press release also pointed to must-snap locations, such as the farm's entrance, its tourist service center and Wuling Tea Village.

Interested travelers can enquire about tickets at Kuo-Kuang service counters nationwide, or at local convenience stores 7-Eleven, Hi-Life and FamilyMart.

For more information, call Kuo-Kuang on 0800-080-138.