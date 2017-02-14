Death toll in tour bus crash rises to 33

A man injured in Monday night's crash of a tour bus in northern Taiwan has died, bringing the accident's death toll to 33, Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital said Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, was one of two people taken to Wanfang hospital for treatment. The other, a woman, was said to be in critical but stable condition.

Ten other people who survived the crash are still being treated at different hospitals.

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m. Monday, when the bus was traveling in the slow lane of the exit ramp connecting National Freeway No. 5 and National Freeway No. 3 in Taipei's Nangang District.

Based on video of the accident from a nearby car, the bus appeared to lose control as it was navigating a long curve on the exit ramp and flipped over the barrier on the right side of the road.

The bus, with a total of 44 people aboard, was on its way home after a day of sightseeing at Wuling Farm in central Taiwan, a favorite tourist spot at this time of year when cherry blossoms are in full bloom.