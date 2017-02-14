What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.

Were you fortunate enough to get a year-end bonus? If so, read on.

Still with us?

According to a recent survey by CTBC Bank, most people are choosing to invest their year-end bonuses. And different from previous years, more are concerned with foreign exchange rates.

CTBC notes that the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates are spurring interest in mutual funds, stocks and foreign exchange investment.

In light of these trends, the bank suggests that customers set three broad goals when it comes to investing: musts, needs and wants.

Musts include having the means to face risks, such as sudden changes in health or financial circumstances. It also means making sure that when something like a year-end bonus rolls in that basic needs are covered, and existing debts get paid off. Debt should also be prioritized in terms of interest payments.

Needs, the second category, involves financial preparation for medium- to long-term expenditure. This includes school fees, a car, a house and retirement planning.

With regards to wants, CTBC suggests preparing a separate fund for that bucket list, such as an overseas vacation or having the financial stability to engage in volunteer work.

With these three categories in mind, your bonus won't just evaporate into thin air, but can be used strategically for a variety of different goals.