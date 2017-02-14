Cold front kills 154 in four days

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This winter's most severe cold front claimed 154 lives across Taiwan, according to the Central News Agency.

The cold front, which brought single-digit temperatures across the island between Thursday and Sunday, was especially deadly for those between 60 to 80 years old and those suffering from high blood pressure. Another leading cause of death was from carbon monoxide poisoning due to inadequate indoor circulation caused by shuttered windows.

Most patients were brought to the hospital during the coldest hours of the day (5 a.m. to 8 a.m.) and evening (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.).

Health authorities are urging senior citizens with respiratory problems to take prescribed medicines as directed. Senior citizens are also advised to wait for temperatures to rise before heading outdoors and to exercise indoors to help warm up.

Residents are also urged to check indoor air circulation and natural gas controls to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.